PIO Earle Farrell identified as man suspended for 'inappropriate' Shelby County post

Public Information Officer Earle Farrell is the employee who was suspended Monday after a controversial Facebook post on the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office confirmed Farrell was the person who posted the following post on Facebook:

Shelby County Sheriff's Office removed the post and relieved Farrell of duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

A spokesman for Shelby County Sheriff's Office called the post in question "inappropriate and insensitive." The spokesman also said "Sheriff Bill Oldham sincerely apologizes for these comments."

Farrell is a former television reporter in Memphis. He was hired at Shelby County Sheriff's Office as Public Information Officer in 2016.

