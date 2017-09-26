PIO Earle Farrell identified as man suspended for 'inappropriate - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

PIO Earle Farrell identified as man suspended for 'inappropriate' Shelby County post

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Earle Farrell (Source: WMC Action News 5) Earle Farrell (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Public Information Officer Earle Farrell is the employee who was suspended Monday after a controversial Facebook post on the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office confirmed Farrell was the person who posted the following post on Facebook:

Shelby County Sheriff's Office removed the post and relieved Farrell of duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

A spokesman for Shelby County Sheriff's Office called the post in question "inappropriate and insensitive." The spokesman also said "Sheriff Bill Oldham sincerely apologizes for these comments."

Farrell is a former television reporter in Memphis. He was hired at Shelby County Sheriff's Office as Public Information Officer in 2016.

