Two Memphis leaders to hold town hall meeting on childcare issues

Two Memphis leaders are coming together for families currently dealing with the sometimes crippling costs of childcare.

Tennessee Sen. Lee Harris is teaming up with Rep. Antonio Parkinson for a community town hall to address key issues related to childcare.

"We'll be bringing in assets from the state to teach people about the ratings system and how to identify high quality childcare," Sen. Harris said. "I've talked to parents even today who have told me childcare costs as much as $1,000 a month for them. That's an astronomical sum."

Finding affordable and quality childcare can be a challenge for families. Sen. Harris says he understands that making the best choice in childcare is often dictated by costs.

He's interested in strategies that could conjoin schools with childcare centers to address affordability and location.

"We wish we could see more of those kind of options at school settings because remember parents don't typically have one kid, a lot of parents have two kids and three kids, so if you have a larger family you want to be able to have a one stop drop off," Sen. Harries said.

Robin Mayweather is the director at Red Robin's Academy, a top rated childcare facility in Memphis that she says thrives off its partnerships in the community.

"We've learned through many studies that children learn through play," Mayweather said. "For us the main goal is providing a safe place for the children."

The town hall will be held at the Breath of Life Christian Center, located 3795 Frayser-Raleigh Road, on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

