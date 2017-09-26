4 people injured in shooting on Chelsea Ave. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

4 people injured in shooting on Chelsea Ave.

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Multiple people were injured in a shooting on Chelsea Avenue near the intersection of Bryan Street just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Memphis Police Department said four people were injured in the shooting. One of the four was in critical condition. 

The suspects responsible for the shooting were possibly occupying a gold or silver SUV, according to MPD.

