4 people injured in shooting on Chelsea Ave.

Multiple people were injured in a shooting on Chelsea Avenue near the intersection of Bryan Street just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Memphis Police Department said four people were injured in the shooting. One of the four was in critical condition.

The suspects responsible for the shooting were possibly occupying a gold or silver SUV, according to MPD.

