Report: Memphis rapper shot in Hollywood

A Memphis rapper shot multiple times in Hollywood and rushed to a local hospital, according to a report from TMZ.

Young Dolph, who's real name is Adolph Thornton, Jr., was just outside Shoe Palace at the famous Hollywood and Highland intersection when he was hit, TMZ's report says.

The report says that Young Dolph was struck multiple times, but his injuries don't appear to be life threatening.

Earlier this year, Young Dolph's vehicle was shot approximately 100 times while he was on his way to a performance in Charlotte. Fellow Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta was arrested in connection with the shooting.

