Park in Collierville receives official name after Confederate controversy

The park in Collierville Square officially has a name.

Confusion surrounded the park's name, because a Confederate monument located in the middle of the park has the words "Confederate Park" engraved on it.

Many people thought "Confederate Park" was the name of the park, causing controversy around the city.

On Monday night, city leaders put that controversy to sleep.

"The desire was to put to bed the confusion over what is the name of the park," Collierville Public Information Officer Mark Heuberger said.

The park did not have an official name, but after a vote Monday, city leaders officially named it Town Square Park.

"The park has been referred to for generations and generations here as just town square," Heuberger said. "It seemed most appropriate that we name it Town Square Park."

There are now talks of whether the Confederate monument will stay or go in the square.

Town leaders were non-committal about plans for the monument, but said options for the monument would be discussed in the near future.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.