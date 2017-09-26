Judge gives Fox Hollow Townhomes 3 weeks to come up with cleanup plan

Fox Hollow Townhomes owners have three weeks to come up with a plan to renovate the facility.

The complex been plagued by illegal dumping for more than a year, and Tuesday, a judge got an update from its owners about what they are doing to clean it up.

"How can this be dealt with? Help me, help you," the judge said.

The judge pleaded with some homeowners at Fox Hollow Townhomes, asking them for a plan to clean up the facility--a plan they were supposed to have by Tuesday, but it wasn't ready. Others did not even show up in court.

It's something that frustrates community leader Patricia Rogers.

"This is an ongoing issue and has yet to be resolved. We've got to find some creative ways to address this issue," Rogers said.

The issue includes the illegal dumping of everything from tires to clothing at the complex. There is also trash strewn everywhere and multiple townhomes badly burned.

"I'm just trying to make the living conditions better for them," Rogers said.

She hopes to have more surveillance cameras and better lighting installed to make it not only safer for those living there, but to also help catch whoever is responsible for all the townhomes' troubles.

"I don't know what we've got to do to stop all of this madness that's going on over there," Rogers said.

The judge eventually decided to give ownership three more weeks to come up with a plan to save the property. If they don't have, one he said he may be forced to tear the townhomes down.

WMC Action News 5's Brix Fowler reached out to Fox Hollow owners for comment, but they declined.

