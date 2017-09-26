MPD, other agencies educate Memphians on railroad safety

Drivers got an education Tuesday morning about railroad safety in an effort to try and reduce the amount of accidents involving trains in Memphis.

Members with multiple agencies, including Memphis Police Department, were out by the train tracks at Castalia Street and East Person Avenue to kick off US Rail Safety Week.

"For the first time, railroads, law enforcement, our external safety partners, and non-profits have come together across the nation in the pursuit of educating the public about rail safety," Ryan Gustin of CSX Transportation said.

Gustin said officers in uniform passed out information and spoke to drivers and pedestrians near the intersection of Castalia and East Person--one of the top areas for railroad incidents in Memphis and the country.

They're telling drivers to follow traffic signals, and when you see a train approach, don't take the gamble of trying to beat it across the tracks.

"It often takes about a mile or more, and that's the equivalent to 18 football fields, for that train to come to a complete stop," Gustin said.

"That's ridiculous, That's crazy," John Rogers, who lives in the area, said. "This is for their safety, and that's good."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.