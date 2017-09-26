SCLC names interim president of Memphis chapter

A new interim president was named for the Memphis Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference on Tuesday.

Reverend Walter Womack will take over the position temporarily that was previously held by Dr. Dwight Montgomery.

"I know it's a great position, and I have some big shoes to fill, and I'm not going to try to fill Dr. Montgomery's shoes. I'm just going to try to bring it back to what the SCLC has already started, what we were working on before his untimely death,” Womack said.

Montgomery, who recently passed after battling an illness at the age of 67, was elected the president of the SCLC Memphis chapter in 2004.

