SCLC names interim president of Memphis chapter

Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Memphis barber shop just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Memphis barber shop just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office identified Public Information Officer Earle Farrell as the employee who was suspended Monday after a controversial Facebook post was published to the SCSO Facebook page.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office identified Public Information Officer Earle Farrell as the employee who was suspended Monday after a controversial Facebook post was published to the SCSO Facebook page.More >>
Ask anyone who grew up in Memphis between 1976 and 2005 about Libertyland, and they will have a memory to share. The amusement park holds a spot in the lore of the city.More >>
Ask anyone who grew up in Memphis between 1976 and 2005 about Libertyland, and they will have a memory to share. The amusement park holds a spot in the lore of the city.More >>
Drivers got an education Tuesday morning about railroad safety in an effort to try and reduce the amount of accidents involving trains in Memphis.More >>
Drivers got an education Tuesday morning about railroad safety in an effort to try and reduce the amount of accidents involving trains in Memphis.More >>
The park in Collierville Square officially has a name. Confusion surrounded the park's name, because a Confederate monument located in the middle of the park has the words "Confederate Park" engraved on it.More >>
The park in Collierville Square officially has a name. Confusion surrounded the park's name, because a Confederate monument located in the middle of the park has the words "Confederate Park" engraved on it.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway near the Patton Museum.More >>
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway near the Patton Museum.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.More >>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.More >>