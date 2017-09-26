City sends 2nd letter to THC asking for Confederate statue waiver to be heard

The City of Memphis sent a second letter to the Tennessee Historical Commission (THC) in a last ditch effort to ensure their waiver is heard.

The waiver would allow the city to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue, which Memphis police officers continue to guard.

"Get rid of all the hurdles in the way of having out petition heard," Bruce McMullen, chief legal officer for the City of Memphis, said.

McMullen recently sent a letter to the commission asking for them to adopt an emergency rule that would allow the commission to vote on the waiver at the Oct. 13 meeting.

"We are letting the commission know we will waive objection, and we are letting the commission know that they can proceed under the emergency rule of Uniform Administrative Procedure Act," McMullen said.

This letter makes the second time in a matter of weeks the administration has reached out to the THC. So far the city has not heard back, and they still don't know if the city's waiver is on the agenda.

"We are anxiously awaiting to see the agenda, and whether or not we are put on the agenda," McMullen said.

But McMullen says even if the city doesn't make the agenda, Mayor Jim Strickland still plans on showing up and asking for the city's waiver to be heard.

"We don't want to show up in October and someone point to a procedural technicality," McMullen said.

If the commission hears the city's waiver and denies it, McMullen has said in the past the next step will be an appeal in Shelby County Chancery Court.

