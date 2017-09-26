MPD searching for 16-year-old missing since being dropped off at school

Memphis police are searching for a 16-year-old who hasn't been seen since she was dropped off at school Tuesday morning.

Morgan Stewart, 16, went missing around 9 a.m. from Health Connect America, located on Park Avenue near the intersection of South White Station Road, and hasn't been seen since.

Police said Stewart has a mental condition and is off her medication.

She is described as a 5-foot-10-inch tall girl, weighing 150 pounds with medium complexion, brown eyes, and long black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a white top and blue jeans.

If you see Stewart, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

