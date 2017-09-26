Postal carrier repeatedly sprays MS dogs with pepper spray

Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker. The whole thing was caught on camera, and now the USPS is investigating.

The dogs' owner, Holly, who doesn't want her last name used, was horrified when she saw the video captured on her home surveillance camera showing the postal carrier spraying the dogs at least 12 times.

She looked at the video after she was affected by the spray when it transferred onto her after she touched her dogs.

"Very angry, very angry. These are sweet puppies," Holly said. "I didn't realize what had happened until I had rubbed by eyes and my eyes started burning. I went about my business, and I rubbed my eyes, and they started burning and burning."

The postal carrier started spraying one of the dogs, Colonel, from the truck--the dog was barking at him.

The man sprayed the dog over and over. Then, he put two packages by the garage, walked up to the front of the truck, and sprayed the second dog, Liberty.

He then got into the truck, backed it up, got out, and picked up the two packages, still spraying the dogs and took off with the packages.

Holly says she understands why he may have sprayed Colonel the first time, but she wonders why he ever got out of the truck.

"If there is a dog loose in the yard, the postal carriers are instructed not to enter the yard," Holly said after talking to the postmaster in Oxford.

Holly says that is fine. Other carriers have just left a note in the mailbox saying there is a package for pick up.

The family has an electric fence to keep the dogs away from the mail box.

A spokesperson for the postal service told WMC5's Janice Broach that the incident is under investigation.

"He needs to be disciplined. He needs to be trained," Holly said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.