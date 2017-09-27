Mumps found at Shelby County Schools, Cool front coming, Manning to replace Corker?

Good Wednesday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:

Republican Tennessee Senator Bob Corker has announced he will not see reelection. This morning some new information on reaction and what he could do in the future plus who could replace him. Some people are throwing out names like Peyton Manning. We're talking about it this morning on #wmc5.

The Shelby County Health Department investigating possible mumps at a Shelby County School. We'll explain where the school is and details released.

The City of Memphis is making a second push to get two confederate monuments taken down sending a second letter to the Tennessee Historical Commission. We'll explain the latest efforts this morning.

The pastor shot inside his church near Nashville earlier this week says he's grateful to be alive. Hear from him and an update on the investigation this morning.

Memphis Rapper Yo Gotti is now a person of interest in the shooting of another Memphis rapper in LA. We'll explain what we know about the shooting.



Weather:

Cool air is on the way but today will be warm with highs in the upper 80s. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Widow seeks justice for NOLA firefighter killed in Memphis

Groom saves drowning boy during wedding photo shoot

Report: Yo Gotti named person of interest by LAPD in Young Dolph shooting

We invite you to join us this Wednesday morning!! We are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am!

Andrew Douglas

Anchor