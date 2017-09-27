Mumps found at Shelby County Schools, Cool front coming, Manning to replace Corker?

Good Wednesday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
Republican Tennessee Senator Bob Corker has announced he will not see reelection. This morning some new information on reaction and what he could do in the future plus who could replace him. Some people are throwing out names like Peyton Manning. We're talking about it this morning on #wmc5.
The Shelby County Health Department investigating possible mumps at a Shelby County School. We'll explain where the school is and details released.
The City of Memphis is making a second push to get two confederate monuments taken down sending a second letter to the Tennessee Historical Commission. We'll explain the latest efforts this morning.
The pastor shot inside his church near Nashville earlier this week says he's grateful to be alive. Hear from him and an update on the investigation this morning.
Memphis Rapper Yo Gotti is now a person of interest in the shooting of another Memphis rapper in LA. We'll explain what we know about the shooting.
Weather:
Cool air is on the way but today will be warm with highs in the upper 80s. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Widow seeks justice for NOLA firefighter killed in Memphis
Groom saves drowning boy during wedding photo shoot
Report: Yo Gotti named person of interest by LAPD in Young Dolph shooting
We invite you to join us this Wednesday morning!! We are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am!
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
A new interim president was named for the Memphis Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference on Tuesday.More >>
A new interim president was named for the Memphis Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference on Tuesday.More >>
Ask anyone who grew up in Memphis between 1976 and 2005 about Libertyland, and they will have a memory to share. The amusement park holds a spot in the lore of the city.More >>
Ask anyone who grew up in Memphis between 1976 and 2005 about Libertyland, and they will have a memory to share. The amusement park holds a spot in the lore of the city.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
After multiple failed attempts and a WMC Action News 5 investigation, a Fox Meadows night club remains open, but code enforcement is digging deeper to shut them down.More >>
After multiple failed attempts and a WMC Action News 5 investigation, a Fox Meadows night club remains open, but code enforcement is digging deeper to shut them down.More >>
Memphis police are searching for a 16-year-old who hasn't been seen since she was dropped off at school this morning.More >>
Memphis police are searching for a 16-year-old who hasn't been seen since she was dropped off at school this morning.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin reports crews responded to a fire near the Shell Convent plant in the 10000 block of Hwy. 44 in St. James Parish Tuesday night.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin reports crews responded to a fire near the Shell Convent plant in the 10000 block of Hwy. 44 in St. James Parish Tuesday night.More >>
A Memphis rapper shot multiple times in Hollywood and rushed to a local hospital, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
A Memphis rapper shot multiple times in Hollywood and rushed to a local hospital, according to a report from TMZ.More >>