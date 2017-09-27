2 shooting victims found a block apart; 1 dead

Police investigate a car at the corner of Brown and Alaska (Source: WMC Action News 5)

One person is dead after two people were found shot just a block apart in North Memphis.

The shootings happened early Wednesday morning. One victim was found on Speed Street-- the other at the corner of Brown Avenue and Alaska Street.

One of those victims died from their injuries. The other was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

There is no word on what led up to the shootings or on a possible suspect.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.