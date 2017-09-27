SCS elects new school board chair - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

SCS elects new school board chair

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Shante Avant (Source: Stand for Children Tennessee) Shante Avant (Source: Stand for Children Tennessee)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Shante Avant was voted unanimously as the new chairwoman for the Shelby County Board of Education.

Avante will be responsible for presiding over meetings, appointing committees, chairing the executive committee, and signing off on expenditures next to the superintendent.

Avante is a native Memphian who's worked with numerous local organization, including the Women's Foundation for Greater Memphis. She's previously served on the board of directors for SCS board.

