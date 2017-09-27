MATA announces new CEO

The former MATA CEO admitted to police that he agreed to pay for sex, according to a police report.

The former MATA CEO admitted to police that he agreed to pay for sex, according to a police report.

Fmr. MATA CEO ‘didn't feel comfortable,’ left hotel before being arrested in prostitution sting

Fmr. MATA CEO ‘didn't feel comfortable,’ left hotel before being arrested in prostitution sting

Also on WMCTV.COM

Memphis Area Transit Authority announced Gary Rosenfeld as their new CEO.

The announcement comes eight months after former CEO Ron Garrison resigned amid a prostitution bust.

Rosenfeld took over as interim CEO in January after Garrison's resignation.

Garrison entered an Alford plea to a charge of patronizing a prostitute, and was sentenced to six months diversion.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.