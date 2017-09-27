MATA announces new CEO - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MATA announces new CEO

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Gary Rosenfeld (Source: MATA) Gary Rosenfeld (Source: MATA)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Area Transit Authority announced Gary Rosenfeld as their new CEO.

The announcement comes eight months after former CEO Ron Garrison resigned amid a prostitution bust.

Rosenfeld took over as interim CEO in January after Garrison's resignation.

Garrison entered an Alford plea to a charge of patronizing a prostitute, and was sentenced to six months diversion.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly