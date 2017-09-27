Former MPD officer in court for Southaven DUI charge

Former Memphis police officer Connor Schilling will be in court in Southaven on Tuesday, facing a DUI charge.

Schilling, 26, faced no charges after he shot and killed Darrius Stewart in 2015 while with MPD.

This isn't Schilling's first time dealing with a DUI arrest. He was previously suspended in 2014 for a DUI in Southaven.

Criminal charges were eventually dismissed, but he was suspended 18 days without pay.

Just a year before that in 2013, Schilling was involved in an excessive or unnecessary force case--that case was not sustained,

Earlier this month, Schilling appeared for a deposition in a federal lawsuit filed by Stewart's family. Attorneys said they're trying to find out what truly happened that led up to the fatal shooting of the 19-year-old.

