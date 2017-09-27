Need to find a mechanic? Do your research

More and more Mid-Southerners are keeping their vehicles longer, which means finding a good, reliable mechanic is as important as ever.

The Better Business Bureau said you should do your research before getting your car or truck fixed.

"Go online and look those companies up," BBB's Nancy Crawford said. "If you Google a company's name and the word complaint, if anybody said anything about them online, you're going to find it."

You should also make sure the mechanic has certifications that detail training standards. You can check with BBB to see what the company's history is, how they resolve complaints, and what kind of rating they receive.

"It's an industry where (if) I have a wrench and some screwdrivers and some tools, I can call myself an auto mechanic," Crawford said. "I don't have to have any of those certifications in order to open a business."

Experts also suggest asking friends and family where they take their vehicles and way.

One more tip? Get everything in writing.

"As far as guarantees, you want them in writing because verbal promises made by an employee are sometimes not honored by the management," Crawford said. "If you feel like you've been taken advantage of, ask to speak to the manager. The management may not know exactly what that person is doing."

If you have an issue, you can always file a complaint with BBB. They will act as an intermediary between you and the business and can help resolve any complaint.

