Report: Peyton Manning to consider run in TN Senate

Tennessee Senator Bob Corker is not even out of office yet, but names have already been floated on a possible replacement.

Corker announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election in 2018, leaving a vacant seat in the state that he has filled since 2007.

Perhaps the most notable name being floated for the senator position is Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning, who according to Business Insider, is a possible option.

Manning, a University of Tennessee legend, retired from the NFL last year. He's close to Corker, who brought him to a congressional GOP retreat this year.

Corker's departure comes after he criticized President Trump for his leadership following protests in Charlottesville; Trump responded by Tweeting that Tennesseeans were unhappy.

