Arm tights give your biceps a lift

The company that reshaped the way women wear undergarments is, once again, offering a wardrobe game-changer. Spanx has introduced arm tights.

The long sleeved, light weight, cropped tops come in 11 colors. Arm tights are supposed to be the answer to wearing sleeveless dresses or tops without having a bulky shirt underneath during the colder seasons of the year.

According to Spanx.com, arm tights have been "5 years in the making and 100s of prototypes later, we made magic!"

