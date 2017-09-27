Fall session of Memphis' 'Manhood University' kicks off Oct. 7

The fall series of Manhood University is set to kick off on October 7.

Manhood University is a six-week program held by City of Memphis to inspire young men.

"This program cultivates men by engaging, encouraging and empowering them to become more productive citizens," Mayor Jim Strickland said. "Manhood University works to connect the community, churches, corporate partners and government to build a program that aids in empowering men."

Registration is now open. You can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.