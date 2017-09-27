Teen kidnapping victim talks about cross-country ordeal

A girl taken by her high school teacher is speaking publicly for the first time since the ordeal.

Elizabeth Thomas is the 16-year-old Tennessee girl taken on the run by her high school health sciences teacher, Tad Cummins. The search for Thomas sparked a nationwide manhunt and a Tennessee Amber Alert back in March.

The teen’s first public comments since the ordeal that made national news came unexpectedly Saturday night. James Bennett, editor of The Daily Herald in Columbia, Tennessee, was eating at a fast-food restaurant when Thomas walked in with two children she was babysitting. Bennett spoke with her and she agreed to an interview and to having her picture taken.

“People are talking to me like they know me,” Thomas said of the publicity, “They didn’t talk to me before. They didn’t try to know me before. They have only liked me since I came back.”

Thomas said she returned to Columbia in July and spent 78 days in therapy. She flew back to Tennessee with TBI agents in late April, after she was discovered with 50-year-old Cummins in a remote cabin in northern California more than 2,000 miles away from Maury County, Tennessee.

Those who interacted with the pair in California said Cummins did the talking and observed Thomas to be shy and timid.

Cummins is facing federal charges of obstruction of justice and transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct. Cummins and then 15-year-old Thomas were on the run for nearly six weeks in a wild escape that involved aliases, altered appearances, and back road travel.

“I don’t regret it, nor do I say it was the right thing to do,” Cummins said, when asked about her leaving town, “It was an experience I’ll have to live with the rest of my life. It’s good and bad. It’s there. No matter what we do, we’ll have to deal with it.”

Thomas told Bennett she is being home schooled, babysitting, working, and living with her brother, seemingly estranged from her parents. The high school sophomore said she hopes she can be emancipated then attend college and one day become a medical examiner.

Bennett told WMC Action News 5 that Thomas appeared calm, very together, not frazzled or upset. He said she had a good sense of humor.

Tad Cummins is set to go on trial in January.

