Report: Justin Timberlake to perform Super Bowl halftime show

Timberlake was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2015. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Justin Timberlake is finalizing a deal to perform at Super Bowl LII, according to US Weekly.

The native Memphian is in line to perform on American sports' biggest stage on February 4 in Minneapolis.

Timberlake also performed at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, where he joined Janet Jackson on stage in the now infamous performance.

