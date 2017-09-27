Report: Justin Timberlake to perform Super Bowl halftime show - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Report: Justin Timberlake to perform Super Bowl halftime show

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Timberlake was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2015. (Source: WMC Action News 5) Timberlake was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2015. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WMC) -

Justin Timberlake is finalizing a deal to perform at Super Bowl LII, according to US Weekly.

The native Memphian is in line to perform on American sports' biggest stage on February 4 in Minneapolis.

Timberlake also performed at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, where he joined Janet Jackson on stage in the now infamous performance.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly