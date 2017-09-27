Report: Grizzlies ink JaMychal Green for 2 years

JaMychal Green is returning to Memphis, according to The Vertical.

Shams Charania reports the deal is good for two years and $17 million with the Grizzlies.

RFA JaMychal Green is finalizing a two-year, $17M-plus deal to return to the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2017

Green started 75 games in 2016-17 in a breakout season for the Grizz, scoring 8.9 points per game with 7.1 rebounds.

