Sonic security breach impacts millions of credit, debit cards

Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.

Cybersecurity website KrebsOnSecurity revealed about five million credit and debit cards were put online with a price tag.

Sonic officials said their credit card processor alerted the company last week about unusual activity with credit cards used at Sonic drive-ins.

Wednesday, the company released the following statement.

“The security of our guests’ information is very important to SONIC. We are working to understand the nature and scope of this issue, as we know how important this is to our guests. We immediately engaged third-party forensic experts and law enforcement when we heard from our processor. While law enforcement limits the information we can share, we will communicate additional information as we are able.”

If you think you were a victim of this activity, there are a few security tips you’ll want to remember.

Check your accounts. If you are a victim, it's best to act quickly.

Report it to the credit card company or the bank that issued that card.

Look at your credit report and place an initial fraud alert.

We asked Sonic specifically if it was investigating any credit card cases in the Mid-South, but it was not able to address that at this time.

