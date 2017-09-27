SCS treating rodent problem at White Station High

Rats are taking over a school in Memphis, according to Shelby County Schools.

Students at White Station High School took pictures of the rat infestation after weeks of dealing with the invading rodents. Students said the rats have even disrupted classes.

Shelby County Schools released the following statement on the matter:

The District’s Facilities staff has been treating the rodent problem at White Station High multiple times per week since the start the school year. However, we have also recently hired an external pest control company to help address the problem. We have been informed it could take up to 3-4 months for the external company to complete the treatment throughout the entire building but we are taking immediate steps. We have plugged holes and cracks in the walls, set bait stations on the exterior of the building and have set traps inside the building that are monitored daily. We have identified improperly discarded food items as a primary reason for the problem, so we are asking our students to dispose of food items properly. We are also increasing the frequency our custodial vendors empty the on-campus dumpsters. We take the cleanliness and safety of our campuses very seriously, and we want to assure students, families and staff that the treatment of this issue is a top priority.

