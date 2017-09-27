Arrest made in Young Dolph shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Arrest made in Young Dolph shooting

HOLLYWOOD, CA (WMC) -

Los Angeles police have arrested a man in the shooting that injured Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

Corey McClendon has been charged with attempted murder.

McClendon was arrested in Shelby County after a 2010 shooting outside a nightclub in which six people were shot. Memphis rapper Yo Gotti was also charged in that case.

Yo Gotti was originally thought to be a person of interest in the shooting that left Young Dolph in critical but stable condition, according to a report from TMZ. However, LAPD has since said he is not a person of interest.

Investigators are looking for two other men believed to be involved in the shooting in Hollywood.

