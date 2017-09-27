Arrest made in Young Dolph shooting

A student at Havenview Middle School reported a problem with an Uber driver Wednesday morning.More >>
Rats are taking over a school in Memphis, according to students.More >>
(WMC) - The average number of kids injured in the Mid-South each year from gunshots is 47. Since 2003, 15 children have died from gunshot wounds. Le Bonheur Children's Hospital says it has seen a riseMore >>
Have you talked to your children about guns? Would your child know what to do if he or she found one?
The WMC Action News 5 Investigators partnered with a day care owner, Covington Police Department, and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital to start a conversation that could save your child's life.
Los Angeles police have arrested a man in the shooting that injured Memphis rapper Young Dolph.More >>
JaMychal Green is returning to Memphis, according to The Vertical.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
The announcement Jurich was removed from the University of Louisville was made Wednesday.More >>
