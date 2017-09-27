Construction gives Collierville students extra week of summer vacation

Collierville students are rejoicing. The school's calendar is giving kids an extra week off next summer to allow for the construction of the new Collierville High School.

However, the extra time off comes with a reduction in the number of snow days--cutting the number from 13 to eight.

"I'm just completely shocked. I had no idea about the new schedule. My kids will be so excited," Collierville mom Mandy Carter said.

But not all parents are excited.

"It's a 50/50 thing with me," Lisa Kitchens said.

Next year, students will start one week later than the rest of Shelby County--a one-time decision made by the district as construction wraps up at the new $94 million high school.

"A week is not that much longer, so I'm understanding about it," Kitchens said.

Students will also get five days off for Thanksgiving instead of three, but the extra breaks pose a challenge for some working parents.

"We will be in a situation where childcare will come in to play financially," Carter said.

The new school will open as the largest high school in Tennessee, and one mom said the huge campus has her kids anxious.

"They are a little nervous," Carter admitted. "It's like two little fish in a big pond, but Collierville is a wonderful place and we love it."

