La Niña may impact our winter in the Mid-South

The latest water temperature readings in the pacific ocean show some cooling below the surface and near the surface which is a good indication of a developing La Niña. It may strengthen some as winter approaches. The narrow blue strip in the central and eastern pacific along the equator is the first sign of the La Niña.

La Niña is characterized by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific, compared to El Niño, which is characterized by unusually warm ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific. Below is a chart showing the difference in pacific sea surface temperatures for each phase.

How would La Niña impact our weather in the Mid-South late fall into winter? It would mean more mild than average winter temperatures and near normal to above average rain.

None of this means that we won't see snow or ice in the Mid-South this winter or that we won't at least see a few chances, but it could decrease those chances some or limit how much. I'll talk more about the winter outlook in late October.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @spencerstorm5

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.