Train hits FedEx delivery truck in TN, driver killed

One Mid-South man with family ties in Puerto Rico is working to help friends and family on the island.More >>
A group is suing the state of Arkansas for recognizing same-sex marriage but no other forms of non-traditional marriage.More >>
The latest water temperature readings in the pacific ocean show some cooling below the surface and near the surface which is a good indication of a developing La Niña. It may strengthen some as winter approaches. See how it may impact our winter temperatures and precipitation in the blog.More >>
Friends and family gathered a vigil for a mother gunned down in Memphis 365 days ago.More >>
Officials say a train has struck a FedEx delivery truck in West Tennessee, killing the driver.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
The Tennessee teenager taken by her high school teacher spoke to a reporter for the first time since the ordeal.More >>
