Train hits FedEx delivery truck in TN, driver killed

SOUTH FULTON, Tenn. (AP) - Officials say a train has struck a FedEx delivery truck in West Tennessee, killing the driver.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials told WCMT Radio that the crash happened Tuesday at a railroad crossing just outside the city limits of South Fulton in Obion County.

The FedEx driver, 59-year-old Dorothy Brooker of Martin, was taken to the hospital, but later died from injuries suffered in the crash. The train engineer wasn't injured.

The radio station reports the crossing doesn't have an arm or lights to warn of an approaching train.

