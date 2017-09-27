Vigil pleads for info about young mother's killer

Friends and family gathered a vigil for a mother gunned down in Memphis 365 days ago.

Marnesha Scales, 18, was shot multiple times while inside her own car. She is survived by her mother and young daughter, Chloe.

Scales' killer remains at large.

Scales' mother organized Wednesday's vigil. She hopes it will get people's attention and cause someone to come forward with information.

"There is so much death, so much going on now in Memphis and I just wish that someone would feel sorry for--hopefully feel sorry for--Chloe and know this person who did this needs to pay for the crime," Debbie Golden said.

Tonight at 10, WMC Action News 5's Sasha Jones introduces you to Scales' daughter and explains what the family says could be the key to cracking this case.

