MPD searching for missing 75-year-old man with dementia

Memphis police issued a City Watch for a missing 75-year-old man with dementia.

Douglas Bryant was last seen walking to a gas station on Yale and Ramill roads.

Bryant is described as 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, and he's partially bald.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black slacks, black and white striped shirt, and a black and white hat.

If you see Bryant, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.