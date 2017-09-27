Some library locations now open on Fridays

In three months, three inmates have escaped from Cross County Jail in Wynne.More >>
In three months, three inmates have escaped from Cross County Jail in Wynne.More >>
A 12-year-old is recovering from some brutal injuries after being attacked on his way to school.More >>
A 12-year-old is recovering from some brutal injuries after being attacked on his way to school.More >>
WMC is winning big with viewers in the Bluff City. Wednesday, Memphis Flyer released the results of their “Best of Memphis” survey, which polls readers for their favorites in media, entertainment, nightlife, and much more.More >>
WMC is winning big with viewers in the Bluff City. Wednesday, Memphis Flyer released the results of their “Best of Memphis” survey, which polls readers for their favorites in media, entertainment, nightlife, and much more.More >>
Several Memphis Public Library locations are now open on Fridays!More >>
Several Memphis Public Library locations are now open on Fridays!More >>
Friends and family gathered a vigil for a mother gunned down in Memphis 365 days ago.More >>
Friends and family gathered a vigil for a mother gunned down in Memphis 365 days ago.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.More >>
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
A 3,800-passenger Royal Caribbean cruise ship canceled its upcoming trip in order to deliver aid to Puerto Rico and surrounding areas devastated by Hurricanes Maria and Irma and to evacuate those stranded on the islands.More >>
A 3,800-passenger Royal Caribbean cruise ship canceled its upcoming trip in order to deliver aid to Puerto Rico and surrounding areas devastated by Hurricanes Maria and Irma and to evacuate those stranded on the islands.More >>
Pitbull isn't the only celebrity stepping up to help the people of Puerto Rico, whose homes have been devastated by Hurricane Wilma.More >>
Pitbull isn't the only celebrity stepping up to help the people of Puerto Rico, whose homes have been devastated by Hurricane Wilma.More >>