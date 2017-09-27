Some library locations now open on Fridays - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Some library locations now open on Fridays

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Several Memphis Public Library locations are now open on Fridays!

Ten new locations started their new hours after being closed on Fridays for years.

The Memphis Libraries are also pushing a new "Start Here" campaign that shows libraries are a place for more than just books.

To see the new location hours, click this link.

