12-year-old boy recovers after beaten, robbed of $3 on his way to school

A 12-year-old is recovering from some brutal injuries after being attacked on his way to school.

Rey Zamora was walking on Townes Avenue when three unknown teens jumped him for his $3.

"I thought he was going to kill me or something," Zamora said.

The incident happened Friday near a convenience store in the Nutbush area, and Zamora admits he was afraid.

"One of them had a gun, and he was pointing it at me, then I was like 'take my money' and they were like, 'which pocket,'" he said. "I was just scared. I just wanted to get out of there."

Zamora said the money the thieves took was his lunch money. He now has a fractured nose, a tooth that's been knocked out, and they hit him in the eye.

"That was messed up," Zamora said.

Zamora, who attends Kingsbury Middle School, said he's seen the guys before, and they attend Kingsbury High. But he said he does not know the three personally or why they did this to him.

Leon White, who lives near where the attack took place, tried to help Zamora out.

"I tried to help him out, hold him up, and bring him back to the house. He was bleeding pretty bad," White said. "I feel sorry for that young man. It hurt me deeply to see because I got grandkids."

Zamora is watching his back more and says he'll never walk alone to school again.

There are cameras nearby that may help police track the guys down. They were last seen driving off in a black, four-door car, possibly a Chevy Impala

Zamora told WMC Action News 5's Jerry Askin he's recovering, but may need surgery.

