WMC personalities top ‘Best of Memphis’ survey

WMC is winning big with viewers in the Bluff City.

Wednesday, the Memphis Flyer released the results of their “Best of Memphis” survey, which polls readers for their favorites in media, entertainment, nightlife, and much more.

Anchors Joe Birch and Kontji Anthony were voted first and second place respectively for Best TV News Anchor, while Kym Clark tied Fox 13’s Mearle Purvis for third place.

Sports anchor Jarvis Greer was voted Best TV Sportscaster, beating out at WREG’s Glenn Carver and a tie between former WMC sports anchor Carrie Anderson and Memphis Grizzlies’ Pete Pranica.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers and Meteorologist Brittany Bryant were voted first and second place for Best TV Weatherperson, while WREG's Todd Demers came in third.

To see more results, pick up a free copy of the Memphis Flyer, now available at newsstands throughout the city. This week's issue will also be available on their website Thursday morning.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.