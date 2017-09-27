Matt Cain to retire from MLB

Former Houston High School star Matt Cain is calling it a career.
The San Francisco Giants pitcher announced he will retire after this weekend.
In 13 years in the majors, Cain has 3 World Series titles, 3 All-Star appearances, and he even pitched a perfect game.
