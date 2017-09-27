Matt Cain to retire from MLB - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Matt Cain to retire from MLB

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (WMC) -

Former Houston High School star Matt Cain is calling it a career.

The San Francisco Giants pitcher announced he will retire after this weekend.

In 13 years in the majors, Cain has 3 World Series titles, 3 All-Star appearances, and he even pitched a perfect game.

