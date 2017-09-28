Elliott's game-winning kick scores big for charity

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott is carried off the field after kicking the game-winning field goal during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 27-24.

Former Memphis Tigers kicker Jake Elliott's 61 yard game-winning field goal for the Eagles to beat the Giants on Sunday earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Elliott also earned a big pay day for charity.

Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz was caught on camera saying he'd give Elliott his game check if he hit the kick.

That's a $31,764 check.

Elliott said he didn't want the money, so the pair worked out a deal to donate some of the cash to a charity in Elliott's name.

