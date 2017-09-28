Ferguson named Campbell Trophy semifinalist

Memphis Tigers quarterback Riley Ferguson is a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy as the nation's top scholar athlete.
Ferguson, a senior, has passed for almost 4,500 and 40 touchdowns in 16 games for Memphis.
As a Student, Ferguson has a 3.21 GPA in Interdisciplinary Studies.
He spends his off time volunteering at St. Jude and Le Bonheur.
Ferguson and the 3-0 Tigers open American Athletic Conference play at unbeaten UCF Saturday night in Orlando, Florida.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.