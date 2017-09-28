Ferguson named Campbell Trophy semifinalist

Memphis Tigers quarterback Riley Ferguson is a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy as the nation's top scholar athlete.

Ferguson, a senior, has passed for almost 4,500 and 40 touchdowns in 16 games for Memphis.

As a Student, Ferguson has a 3.21 GPA in Interdisciplinary Studies.

He spends his off time volunteering at St. Jude and Le Bonheur.

Ferguson and the 3-0 Tigers open American Athletic Conference play at unbeaten UCF Saturday night in Orlando, Florida.

