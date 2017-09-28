$12K embezzled from Spa Midtown customers - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

$12K embezzled from Spa Midtown customers

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating embezzlement at a spa.

Police said $12,000 were taken from Spa Midtown on Peabody Avenue.

Employees told officers they were suspicious of another worker taking cash from clients.

The worker reportedly used the money to buy personal items and pay phone bills.

No arrest has been made at this time.

