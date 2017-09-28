$12K embezzled from Spa Midtown customers

WMC is winning big with viewers in the Bluff City. Wednesday, Memphis Flyer released the results of their “Best of Memphis” survey, which polls readers for their favorites in media, entertainment, nightlife, and much more.More >>
Prince Harry made a new friend at the Invictus Games in Toronto.More >>
Memphis police issued a City Watch for a missing 75-year-old man with dementia.More >>
FedEx is looking to hire 2,600 people in Memphis with the holidays nearby.More >>
Officials will meet at Collierville High School about potential rezoning changes in the district on Thursday.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
The 18-year-old also made a traffic stop and broke up a fight in uniform, investigators say.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
Horror movie fans in the Lowcountry have a lot to be excited for as it has been announced that the remake of the classic 1978 movie 'Halloween' will be shot in Charleston, according to the director.More >>
Just because seating is wheelchair accessible, is it truly inclusive? That’s the question one couple is raising after their Facebook post garnered thousands of views in just a couple days.More >>
