Collierville schools to discuss rezoning to curb rising capacity

Officials will meet at Collierville High School about potential rezoning changes in the district on Thursday.

The new redistricting process would begin in the 2018-19 school year, where parents would have to provide transportation during the changes.

The new districts could affect all elementary schools and both middle schools.

Thursday's 6:30 p.m. meeting will be the first of two public meetings to discuss the changes; the second will take place October 5.

The city's elementary schools are above 90 percent capacity, and the redistricting is an effort to plan for future growth projects, along with adjustments made for the new Collierville High School.

The school has released maps comparing the current school zones and proposed changes, which you can see below:

