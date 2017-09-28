Collierville schools to discuss rezoning to curb rising capacity

WMC is winning big with viewers in the Bluff City. Wednesday, Memphis Flyer released the results of their “Best of Memphis” survey, which polls readers for their favorites in media, entertainment, nightlife, and much more.More >>
WMC is winning big with viewers in the Bluff City. Wednesday, Memphis Flyer released the results of their “Best of Memphis” survey, which polls readers for their favorites in media, entertainment, nightlife, and much more.More >>
Prince Harry made a new friend at the Invictus Games in Toronto.More >>
Prince Harry made a new friend at the Invictus Games in Toronto.More >>
Memphis police issued a City Watch for a missing 75-year-old man with dementia.More >>
Memphis police issued a City Watch for a missing 75-year-old man with dementia.More >>
FedEx is looking to hire 2,600 people in Memphis with the holidays nearby.More >>
FedEx is looking to hire 2,600 people in Memphis with the holidays nearby.More >>
Officials will meet at Collierville High School about potential rezoning changes in the district on Thursday.More >>
Officials will meet at Collierville High School about potential rezoning changes in the district on Thursday.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
The 18-year-old also made a traffic stop and broke up a fight in uniform, investigators say.More >>
The 18-year-old also made a traffic stop and broke up a fight in uniform, investigators say.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
Rankin County Deputies are searching for a teen who went swimming in a pond earlier this evening. The pond is located at 247 Byrd Road, south of Florence.More >>
Rankin County Deputies are searching for a teen who went swimming in a pond earlier this evening. The pond is located at 247 Byrd Road, south of Florence.More >>