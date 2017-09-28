FedEx looking to hire 2,600 workers in Memphis for the holidays

FedEx is looking to hire 2,600 people in Memphis with the holidays nearby.

Across the country, the shipping giant is looking to hire 50,000 seasonal workers.

That includes 1,000 jobs at the FedEx Express world hub in Memphis and 1,600 at FedEx Ground facilities.

The peak for shipping is always around the holidays with the highest demand and volume in November and December--the local openings include permanent, part-time, and seasonal package handlers and other support positions.

