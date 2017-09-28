Sneaky toddler pulls off popcorn heist sitting next to Prince Harry

Prince Harry made a new friend at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Unfortunately for him, she was only after one thing...his popcorn.

Two-year-old Emily Henson made a bold grab for the prince's snack as he was absorbed in conversation while watching the sitting volleyball event.

The daring raid saw her get away with poaching popcorn for nearly a minute before Harry realized what was going on.

When he spotted Emily, he teased her by taking the bag of popcorn away before relenting.

Playful Prince Harry went on to entertain the toddler and feed her pieces of popcorn.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5 via NBC News. All rights reserved.