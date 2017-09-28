Memphis Zoo's baby sloth gaining independence, grabbing branches

Memphis Zoo's baby sloth Lua is progressing nicely.

Lua was born in March and has been raised behind the scenes by the zoo's keepers since.

Lua no longer has to cling to her stuffed elephant; zoo officials said sloths cling to their mother's bodies constantly, but Lua used the elephant instead.

After 3-4 months, sloths can begin reaching out and learning how to climb.

Lua's began grabbing branches!

There's no word on when she will be on exhibit.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.