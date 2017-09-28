Woman indicted for fatal hit-and-run DUI crash

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced a Bartlett woman was indicted for a fatal hit-and-run DUI.

Investigators said Terri Hollingsworth, 48, hit and killed 51-year-old Thomas Bosi on New Covington Pike in 2015.

Hollingsworth is accused of leaving the scene, leaving the body lying on the ground for hours.

Investigators said Hollingsworth did not stop until a rear-ending a witness who attempted to block her car. The witness grabbed her keys and called police after the second crash.

Hollingsworth faces charges of vehicular homicide involving intoxication, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, reckless aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (her car), leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, and driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

