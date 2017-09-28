Woman indicted for fatal hit-and-run DUI crash

Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting four people at a Memphis barbershop.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of raping a woman he met on Facebook.More >>
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced a Bartlett woman was indicted for a fatal hit-and-run DUI.More >>
Memphis Zoo's baby sloth Lua is progressing nicely.More >>
Former Memphis Tigers kicker Jake Elliott's 61 yard game-winning field goal for the Eagles to beat the Giants on Sunday earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
The 18-year-old also made a traffic stop and broke up a fight in uniform, investigators say.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
