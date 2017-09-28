Man arrested for robbery, rape of woman he met on Facebook

Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of raping a woman he met on Facebook.

Police said Roy Harvey made contact with a woman on Facebook under the disguised name of O'lee gettinmunyasz.

Harvey then picked the woman up at her apartment; police said he put her in a chokehold while she was in the backseat, and forcefully raped her.

Police said Harvey and another man stole her phone, Jordan shoes, and $15 before kicking her out of the vehicle.

Harvey is charged with aggravated rape and robbery.

