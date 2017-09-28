Man arrested for shooting 4 people at barbershop

Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting four people at a Memphis barbershop.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the barbershop at Chelsea Avenue and North Hollywood Street.

Three people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The fourth was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The victims were all men, likely in their late-teens or 20s.

The victims told police they were walking, heard shots, and then realized they had been shot.

A witness said a woman dropped off two men who confronted the victims before shots were fired.

Darren Johnson was arrested for the shooting.

Johnson is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest, possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, theft of property, aggravated assault, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.