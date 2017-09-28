Fairgrounds renovation plan could create parking issues for football games

The city of Memphis is in the process of breathing new life into the 155-acre Mid-South fairgrounds. But some stakeholders who use the Liberty Bowl worry the new plans ignore what makes the grounds successful now--football games.

There are fears among those stakeholders that some parking on the site may be eliminated for good.

“If you take away parking spaces, our ability to put several thousand more people in the stadium will be compromised,”Southern Heritage Classic founder Fred Jones said.

Jones is taking issue with new proposals for the Mid-South fairgrounds. The city announced last week that officials are leaning toward making modifications to add youth sports facilities.

Jones said he’s for improvements but if they do, up to 3,000 parking spaces could go away, removing some tailgating and parking for the Southern Heritage Classic, an event with a $21 million dollar impact for Memphis.

“I have even a bigger concern for the Classic,” Jones said. “Not only are we talking about parking, we’re talking about traffic.”

Jones is not alone. An official with the AutoZone Liberty Bowl expressed concerns about the plans on Wednesday. Thursday, a spokesperson for the athletic department at the University of Memphis said director Tom Bowen was out of town and didn’t wish to comment.

However, the university indirectly noted their concerns over parking, as an official wrote in the statement: “I can add that we have sold out season ticket parking (the paved lots) for the first time in school history and we did sell out the Purple Lot (the grass lot) for the UCLA game.”

In its presentation last week, city of Memphis officials said they intend to replace as many paved spots as they can with a new parking garage, but they’re still considering options to deal with the unpaved spots eliminated on the old Libertyland site.

Jones said it should be a priority.

“Just want to make sure the city leaders who are putting forth this project keep parking under consideration,” he said.

