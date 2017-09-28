Memphis is the best city for black-owned businesses

Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
Memphis dethroned Atlanta as the best city for black-owned businesses, according to Blacktech Week.More >>
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced a Bartlett woman was indicted for a fatal hit-and-run DUI.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting four people at a Memphis barbershop.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of raping a woman he met on Facebook.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter.More >>
The 18-year-old also made a traffic stop and broke up a fight in uniform, investigators say.More >>
The boy ran a red light and traveled at speeds of more than 80 mph before ultimately crashing the truck.More >>
