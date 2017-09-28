Memphis is the best city for black-owned businesses

Memphis dethroned Atlanta as the best city for black-owned businesses, according to Blacktech Week.

The group based its research off a 2015 study conducted by NerdWallet. That study named the top three cities for black-owned businesses to be Atlanta, Montgomery, and then Memphis.

Two years later, Memphis overtook both Atlanta and Montgomery.

Blacktech Week found that black-owned businesses in Memphis have the same average annual revenue as those in Atlanta, but Memphis has a lower unemployment rate.

The study also touted Memphis' Black Business Association, powerful culture and life, along with growth in science and manufacturing.

WMC Action News 5's Chris Luther is speaking with black business owners in the Bluff City to learn what they think of the new study's findings.

Below is the Top 10 cities in the study:

Memphis, Tennessee Montgomery, Alabama Atlanta, Georgia Washington D.C. Savannah, Georgia Baton Rouge, Louisiana Durham, North Carolina Baltimore, Maryland Miami, Florida Richmond, Virginia

