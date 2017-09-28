3 arrested for leaving children in horrifying conditions

Nicole Cate (L) and Winnie Kermick-Cate (Source: SCSO) (Mugshot not available for Rickey Moore)

Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.

Bartlett Police Department was called to a home on Mary Elizabeth Road on Friday for an animal cruelty complaint.

A man told police he went to evict the residents from the home when he found three dead cats in an upstairs bedroom.

He told police one of the cats had been decaying for a long period of time, and after walking around the home, he found large amounts of human and animal feces and urine.

Police determined that Nicole Cate was living there with her two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 7-month-old boy.

Police said both children were living with a large amount of feces and urine under their beds and throughout their rooms.

Police determined Cate, along with Rickey Moore and Winnie Kermick-Cate, intentionally exposed the children to awful living conditions.

Police even found a rabbit roaming around the home.

Also living at the home was Kermick-Cate's 33-year-old disabled daughter.

Police said Kermick-Cate's daughter was living in a room she never left. The room contained feces and urine stains on the walls and in a pile on the floor.

Moore told police he knew the home was disgusting; he had been living there on and off for two years. He said during that time, he never saw anyone give Kermick-Cate's daughter a bath or give her the opportunity to take a bath. He also told police she was locked in the room like an animal, even describing a time he repaired the lock on her "cage."

Moore told police he knew what was happened to her was wrong, but he didn't believe he had the right to say anything about it.

The two children and 33-year-old were released to live with the children's uncle.

Nicole Cate is charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect.

Winnie Kermick-Cate is charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, two counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect, and one count of willful abuse, neglect, or exploitation of adult.

Rickey Moore is charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect.

WMC Action News 5's Jessica Holley is learning more about the investigation into the house. She'll have a full report tonight at 5.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.