Family sues pool owners for $15M after woman dies at pool party

The family of a woman who drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July pool party are suing the home's owners.

People at the pool party said they were sitting on the deck near the pool when someone noticed a woman at the bottom. The people at the party jumped into the pool, pulled the woman out, performed CPR, and called 911.

23-year-old Darian Towns, a bride-to-be, was rushed to the hospital where she died.

Bartlett police said there was no reason to suspect foul play in her death.

However, the lawsuit alleges that safety measures provided at the pool party were "inadequate" and "unreasonable." It states Towns lost her life as a result of the negligence of the pool owners.

The lawsuit claims those negligent acts to be:

Failing to utilize proper lighting and safety and rescue equipment in the pool area.

Failing to monitor or restrict access to the pool.

Failing to provide a lifeguard at the pool party.

Failure to detect and stop or intervene in a dangerous party atmosphere.

Serving alcohol to impair guests attending the party, including Towns.

The lawsuit was filed on counts of negligence, gross negligence, or reckless disregard of duty for a total of $15 million.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.