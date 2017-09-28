Memphis man arrested for bomb threat at Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Tennessee man has turned himself in for making a bomb threat against a Mississippi university.

Jackson State University officials said Christopher Ashleigh Jones turned himself in to university police on Wednesday. Officials said the 20-year-old is a Memphis, Tennessee, resident who has a girlfriend who attends the university.

The bomb threat was made Friday against a dormitory at Jackson State.

Jones is being held at the Hinds County jail on charges of false reporting of an explosive device.

University spokesman L.A. Warren says Jones admits making the bomb threat. Warren says he doesn't know if Jones has a lawyer to speak for him.

Jones could face up to 10 years in prison.

Dee McClendon, the university's assistant university police chief, says the university won't tolerate false threats.

